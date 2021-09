TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local college and bank are teaming up to help area students.

Ivy Tech Community College and First Financial Bank will host their annual Scholarship Golf Scramble.

It's the 21st year of the event. It'll happen this Friday at Rea Park in Terre Haute. In total, 140 golfers will be participating.

In the 21 year history, the event has raised more than $440,000 to support nearly 1,000 Ivy Tech students.