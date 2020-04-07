Golf Courses Stay Open and Take Precautions because of COVID-19 Concerns

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As we’ve reported, many businesses have had to shut down due to COVID-19 concerns. Golf courses are one exception that have stayed open throughout this time.

News 10 spoke with a golf pro Dave Kennedy at a Rea Park Golf Course. He talked about what precautions are in place to protect those who come and golf.

Kennedy says they have abided by Governor Holcomb’s rules as far as how to maintain a golf course properly if a lot of people come out.

For instance, they only allow one cart per person. Every time that cart comes in after being used, it’s sanitized and cleaned.

There are also No rakes on golf course so no one can touch them. Kennedy says their rule is you cannot touch flagsticks. Instead, there is foam at the bottom of each flag stick so the ball doesn’t go all the way to bottom of hole.

Also starting Wednesday, the clubhouse will be off limits to public. It will become curbside service of sorts. They will take all payments for a round of golf, drinks, or carts at the door.

Overall, Kennedy says if they keep all this up, Rea Park should be in good shape.

“At this point as long as we abide by the strict guidelines that we enforce at the golf course, we’re allowed to be open,” Kennedy said, “Essentially, everything we could possibly do so nobody touches the same thing, we’re doing.”

Some golf courses in nearby Indianapolis were instructed to shut down beginning last Friday due to COVID-19. Kennedy talked about what the future may look like here in the Wabash Valley.

Kennedy says all the precautions they are taking are so the city of Terre Haute can operate and maintain the golf course to keep everyone safe and stay open.

He says during golf, people are usually 100 yards apart and are naturally social distanced. On tee boxes and putting greens, Kennedy says employees are being strict about golfers staying apart.

This is all so they can stay open for the people of the Wabash valley long term.

“We’re doing everything we possibly can to give people in the community an outlet to get outside a little bit, enjoy the outdoors, but be social distanced so we can stay open.”

Overall, golf is a sport that allows social distancing with ease. Kennedy hopes that it can still be played for the foreseeable future to give people that stress relief and keep them active during this uncertain time.