Golf Complex behind Honey Creek mall could become new jail location

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Last week the Terre Haute City County denied a rezoning request for the International Paper Property. Which is where County Commissioners were seriously considering building the new jail.

Now, Vigo County Commissioners are back at the drawing board.

Thursday, we learned more about County officials looking at other properties around the county. As well as, inside Terre Haute City Limits.

Ever since the denial to rezone the international paper property, Vigo County commissioners say there have been a number of opportunities open up for them.

“It seems like all of a sudden since that happened last Thursday (12/13). Now, we’ve got people coming out of the woodwork,” Judy Anderson, County Commissioner said.

Anderson said one of the places they’re seriously looking at is the golf complex behind Honey Creek Mall.

“We haven’t made direct contact with those people since the vote or anything, but it’s a contender,” Anderson said.

Unlike the industrial park, the county doesn’t own the new land they’re looking at.

“We have to buy that property. Actually, outside of the industrial park, we would have to buy property anywhere,” she said.

Anderson said the industrial park isn’t completely out of question, but she said right now there are much better options.

“You know, we know that it’s almost unreasonable for our law enforcement people to manage.”

The golf complex is just one of the many properties the county is looking at for the new jail.

County commissioners said they’re negotiating to purchase a new site.

They say they could sign an agreement in the 2 or 3 weeks.