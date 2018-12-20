Clear

Golf Complex behind Honey Creek mall could become new jail location

Vigo County Commissioners back to the drawing board after denial of rezoning request.

Posted: Dec. 20, 2018 10:46 PM
Updated: Dec. 20, 2018 10:55 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Last week the Terre Haute City County denied a rezoning request for the International Paper Property. Which is where County Commissioners were seriously considering building the new jail.

Now, Vigo County Commissioners are back at the drawing board.

Thursday, we learned more about County officials looking at other properties around the county. As well as, inside Terre Haute City Limits.

Ever since the denial to rezone the international paper property, Vigo County commissioners say there have been a number of opportunities open up for them.

“It seems like all of a sudden since that happened last Thursday (12/13). Now, we’ve got people coming out of the woodwork,” Judy Anderson, County Commissioner said.

Anderson said one of the places they’re seriously looking at is the golf complex behind Honey Creek Mall.

“We haven’t made direct contact with those people since the vote or anything, but it’s a contender,” Anderson said.

Unlike the industrial park, the county doesn’t own the new land they’re looking at.

“We have to buy that property. Actually, outside of the industrial park, we would have to buy property anywhere,” she said.

Anderson said the industrial park isn’t completely out of question, but she said right now there are much better options.

“You know, we know that it’s almost unreasonable for our law enforcement people to manage.”

The golf complex is just one of the many properties the county is looking at for the new jail.

County commissioners said they’re negotiating to purchase a new site.

They say they could sign an agreement in the 2 or 3 weeks.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 40°
Robinson
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
Marshall
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 41°
Overnight Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Overnight Forecast

Image

Golf Complex behind Honey Creek mall could become new jail location

Image

Holiday event brightens spirits at Deming Elementary

Image

“School of Thought." podcast hopes to improve leadership and communication skills in teachers

Image

Clay Youth Food Program delivers food to 950 local children

Image

Thursday marked the busiest travel day according to AAA

Image

Sounds of music filled the halls at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

Image

The Main Mix Music Shop is open in downtown Terre Haute

Image

Leaf Pickup in Terre Haute

Image

Thursday Evening Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools