Goldenrod Versus Ragweed

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many people are starting to sneeze and cough more right now.

There's a certain plant that could be causing it.

Many people think these yellow plants are the cause of their allergies.

These are called Goldenrod, and they are not the cause of your allergies.

It's the plant that grows right next to them that's responsible for that.

Dr. Peter Coppinger says, people often mistake goldenrod for ragweed, because they tend to grow right next to each other.

"Goldenrod is very easy to spot. It's growing all along the sides of roads and in fields right now, nice beautiful yellow-colored flowers. The Ragweed, on the other hand, is a very unsightly, very unattractive little green plant."

Coppinger says Goldenrod is simply a pollinator plant, whereas Ragweed blows in the wind and usually is the cause of your allergies.