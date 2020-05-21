Golden Corral in Terre Haute to reopen - with some changes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Customers will soon be able to eat at Golden Corrall in Terre Haute...with some changes due to COVID-19.

Doors at the buffet open at 11:00 a.m. on Friday.

The restaurant hired more servers. These servers will take and deliver orders to tables, just like regular, non-buffet restaurants.

There will also be employees dedicated solely to keep the restaurant clean.

Restaurant staff told us one thing will be the same...

"It's endless. It's still all you can eat. It's still all of the great options, it's still all of the food everyone has grown to love here at Golden Corral," Nathaniel Gill told us.