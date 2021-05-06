Golden Apple: Northview High School's Michelle Ruhe

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Our next Golden Apple award winner teaches her students a saying she tries to emulate. "Find a career you love, and you will never work a day in your life."

Michelle Ruhe at Northview High School has been doing a job she loves for the last 24 years.

Ruhe teaches 9th thru 12th grade Famly and Consumer Sciences.

On the day we stopped in, we found the students in her class prepping for job interviews. The students were learning how to sell themselves, controlling their body language, and focusing on the positive.

Each student is paired with a partner. One is the company's CEO, and the other is getting interviewed.

The teenagers are role-playing important life lessons.

The kids in her class also learn entrepreneurship. They have to come with their own business - complete with logo and pricing.

Ruhe is also in charge of the class 'Introduction to Teaching.' Students earn college credit and even get hands-on experience in front of the classroom.

"They tell me what grade level or what discipline they're interested in. Then I pair them with a host teacher so they get to be out in the field working. They do over 200 hours for the academic year out on-site with teachers," Ruhe said. "I love going out and seeing my students interact with their students."

Her third curriculum focus is interior design. She worked professionally in interior design and architecture before pivoting to education. She's able to give the students real-world insight.

In the project-based class, students learn to design their dream home and then bring it to life by building a house model.

"They learn about real-life things like what it takes to rent an apartment, ya know how to purchase a home," Ruhe told us.

Her class literally shapes lives. Senior Cassidy Atkinson loved her interior design course so much; she's been accepted into the program at ISU after her graduation.

"She does a lot for students...even those she doesn't have. Because of masks now, you can't see it, but in the hallways, she smiles at everyone, and that can really change someone's day," Atkinson said.

"She is just kind, caring, and friendly, and that translates very well for our students," Northview Principal Chris Mauk told us.

Ruhe told us winning a Golden Apple was her ultimate career goal. She says she's lucky enough to be doing what she loves - teaching young people what's out in the world - so they can find their passion too.