Golden Apple: Northeast East's Tina Ficklin

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a cute saying that says, "What happens in kindergarten lasts a lifetime."

We found there's more truth to that quote than you realize when we visited a small school in Sullivan County.

It's the home of our next Golden Apple winner, a kindergarten teacher who is teaching young people to love learning - to last a lifetime.

When News 10 presented Tina Ficklin her Golden Apple award at Northeast East Elementary School, the entire staff and student body filled the hallways to say good job.

It's a little school in Hymera, Indiana, showing love and support to this teacher in a big way.

In her classroom, Ficklin works what many call her "kindergarten magic." It's a strong balance between the academic basics and the importance of getting up and moving.

She purposefully takes skipping breaks during the school day. She says skipping teaches the young brain reading readiness. She also uses music to encourage reading.

"I want them to feel good about their first experience in kindergarten. I want them to feel like they can accomplish anything," Ficklin said.

Mrs. Ficklin's been teaching at this school for the past 15-years. She's the only kindergarten teacher in the building. That means, aside from new transfers, she's taught every child in the school.

Byt her dedication isn't just to her students. She's an advocate for the entire school and community.

Over the years, she's applied for grants for the school totaling more than $250,000.

Because of that grant money, the school got a new electronic sign out front, new playground equipment to keep kids moving, and special furniture so kids could have flexible seating when needed.

The school library is now brand new, thanks to her grant writing. Northeast East is also part of the Indianapolis Colts "Fuel to Play 60" program.

Tina Ficklin says there are three things she focuses on: academics, reading, and social skills. Some would say she is a master of all three.

She is a 2021 Golden Apple award winner teaching five and six-year-old to love school for a lifetime.