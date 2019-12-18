Gold bar donated to Salvation Army red kettle in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A gold bar worth almost $1,500 was found among donations to one of the Salvation Army’s red kettles in Kentucky.
Louisville Area Commander Major Roy Williams told WAVE-TV that the bar was found over the weekend in a kettle at the Kroger in Prospect. It was the fourth straight year that a one-ounce gold piece has been donated anonymously, he said.
Other smaller gold and silver coins also have been found in recent days.
The Louisville Area Salvation Army said it is still about $70,000 short of its fundraising goal. The charity hopes to raise $500,000 during its annual Red Kettle Campaign, which runs through Christmas Eve.
