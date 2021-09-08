Going to the THN/THS Victory Bell game? You will be in for a special surprise

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The big Terre Haute North/Terre Haute South Victory Bell game is coming up on Friday, and you can have a front-row seat to a special celebration.

The two schools will face off for the 50th year.

Pacesetter Sports is sponsoring a fireworks show at the big game. The sky will light up during the National Anthem, every time a team scores, and more.

"There's going to be some surprises. There will be some things that will happen at the end f the quarters, maybe after the first score, different things," Brent Compton, the owner of Pacesetter Sports, said.