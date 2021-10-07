Going to the Covered Bridge Festival? Here's how you can make a Toys for Tots donation for kids in the Wabash Valley

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - If you plan on going to the Covered Bridge Festival, you can play a part in making sure local kids have a gift under the Christmas tree later this year.

The Marines will be stationed at the festival collecting donations for Toys for Tots. All you'll need to do is bring a new toy to donate.

This weekend, the Marines will be at the Mansfield Covered Bridge. Organizers with Toys for Tots told us you could help make a difference in the lives of children.

"It's stability to give back to the community. Give back to those kids that don't have the opportunity to have Christmas, bring joy to their faces, happiness to families across the community...Wabash Valley," Gunnery Sergeant Richard C. Hernandez said.

If you can't make it to Mansfield, you'll find boxes set up across the Wabash Valley.

Learn how to donate - or apply at this link.