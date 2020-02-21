Vigo County shelter goes the extra mile to keep cats alive

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Ouabache Valley Felines center often travels to save cats. But this past weekend they traveled hundreds of miles, through multiple states, to save fur babies.

"It was a hoarder situation in Arkansas," Tammy Barnett, the director of the center said.

Barnett is known for doing her part in saving cats in Indiana.

"They had pulled out 20 plus dogs, plus 13 cats out of one house," she said.

But she was recently contacted about a hoarding situation 500 miles away with counties that only have dog shelters. Which likely meant most or all of the cats would be euthanized.

So, she jumped into action and met 2 volunteers from the shelter in St. Louis.

"This is the first time that we've gone that far, but you know I'm not beyond going if it means we're gonna save some cats," she said.

Just the weekend before she saved 19 cats from a northern Indiana shelter that were all set to be killed. So when she got this call she knew it would be a tight squeeze in their facilities.

"I was thinking about the 19 I had the week before I thought 'okay where am I going to put them?'" she said. "Cause I knew we already had quite a few and then I took in the 19 and then these. I'm like okay we'll make it work."

And they did make it work.

"In the long run, it is going to happen. It always works out," she said. "It may seem a little crazy at first but it all works out."

Now, Barnett has a call to action for pet owners and animal lovers.

"I really stress do the spayed and neutering," she said. "That's part of where the hoarding starts. Cause you know we find one cat then we find a cat with some kittens we bring those in. If we concentrate on getting these babies fixed that's the best thing we can do for them."

The rescue center just got all the cats from Arkansas fixed on Monday. Barnett said she has to treat them all for ear mites and monitor them for a little bit before she can introduce them to the other cats.

She's hoping to have them ready for adoption in 3 to 4 weeks.

If you are looking to adopt a cat, you want to help volunteer, or you want to donate to the center, you can find their Facebook, here.

You can also contact Barnett directly at 812-841-6916.

She said right now they are in need of dry cat food of any brand and litter.