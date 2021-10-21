GoFundMe link to help raise money for Deschamp family during this difficult time

JASONVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Following the tragic car crash Sunday morning in Sullivan County -- resulting in the death of 16-year-old Mallorie Cochran and 58-year-old Perry Deschamp -- residents are coming together to help.

Perry Deschamp's passenger was 56-year-old Karla Deschamp.

She was air-lifted to Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis. Her injuries are serious, but she is in stable condition.

Perry Deschamp was a resident of Jasonville, Indiana.

Now, community members have set up a GoFundMe account to help the family cover funeral expenses for Perry, as well as medical expenses for Karla.

The page has raised $380, with a goal of $5,000.

Click here to donate.