Go orange on Friday and support agency in feeding hungry families

'Put Your Orange On' this Friday to support Catholic Charities in feeding hungry families in the Wabash Valley.

Posted: Nov 19, 2019 11:29 AM
Updated: Nov 19, 2019 12:17 PM
Posted By: Annie Johnston

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Friday is the annual 'orange' campaign to help feed hungry families in the Wabash Valley.

Terre Haute Catholic Charities says one in seven people is food insecure in west central Indiana. The agency says $1 can provide as many as four meals.

You can help support Catholic Charities by donating at one of several locations this Friday, November 22 with the 'Put Your Orange On' effort. 

Community members can buy a sticker or make donations at Baesler's Market from 7:30am to 4:30pm, or at the following locations in Terre Haute:

  • First Unitarian Church
  • St. Mary-of-the-Woods
  • Tru Color Studio
  • Woodforesst Bank (South & East)
  • TH Catholic Charities Foodbank
  • Vigo County Sheriff’s Office
  • Fleschner, Stark, Tanoos, and Newlin
  • Harrison Crossing Health Campus
  • VNA & Hospice of the Wabash Valley
  • Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
  • Meadows Manor East
  • Comfort Keepers
  • International Paper
  • Cobblestone Crossing
  • Purdue Extension
  • Fuson Automotive
  • Ivy Tech
  • Signature HealthCare
  • Sycamore Club

Orange is the color associated with Hunger Awareness. Hunger Action Month is September. You can show your support on social media with the hashtag #PutYourOrangeOn, and by tagging the campaign on Facebook

