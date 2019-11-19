Go orange on Friday and support agency in feeding hungry families

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Friday is the annual 'orange' campaign to help feed hungry families in the Wabash Valley.

Terre Haute Catholic Charities says one in seven people is food insecure in west central Indiana. The agency says $1 can provide as many as four meals.

You can help support Catholic Charities by donating at one of several locations this Friday, November 22 with the 'Put Your Orange On' effort.

Community members can buy a sticker or make donations at Baesler's Market from 7:30am to 4:30pm, or at the following locations in Terre Haute:

First Unitarian Church

St. Mary-of-the-Woods

Tru Color Studio

Woodforesst Bank (South & East)

TH Catholic Charities Foodbank

Vigo County Sheriff’s Office

Fleschner, Stark, Tanoos, and Newlin

Harrison Crossing Health Campus

VNA & Hospice of the Wabash Valley

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

Meadows Manor East

Comfort Keepers

International Paper

Cobblestone Crossing

Purdue Extension

Fuson Automotive

Ivy Tech

Signature HealthCare

Sycamore Club

Orange is the color associated with Hunger Awareness. Hunger Action Month is September. You can show your support on social media with the hashtag #PutYourOrangeOn, and by tagging the campaign on Facebook.