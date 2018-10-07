Go Ivy Day hopes to help kids get ready for college

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A push to get high school students interested in college took place on Friday at Ivy Tech.
It's part of the 'Go Ivy Day.'
The college held the event for high school juniors and seniors.
Organizers say they want the upperclassmen to figure out what college looks like before they graduate.
Students got the chance to meet with advisors, learn about student loans, and how to apply.
If you missed this Go Ivy Day, the next one is coming up in the spring.
