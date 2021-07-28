Gnats and rotten food - Here's a look at Vigo County food inspections for July 19 to July 24.

Real Hacienda, 2141 S St Rd 46-(2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed an abundance of gnats in bar area around sink, bar soda nozzles and throughout kitchen area. Soda nozzle gun and holder observed with pink debris, ice machine in back of kitchen observed with black debris.

Logan’s Rib-Eye, 100 S Fruitridge-(2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found pink debris in soda gun nozzle. Certified food handler certificate expired.

Maurizio’s Pizza, 5035 N Lafayette Ave-(1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found rotten salami in toppings refrigerator (discarded)

Wayne Newton Post 346 American Legion, 1346 Wabash Ave-(1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed pink debris in ice machines and in bar soda guns, soda gun holder.

Stables Steakhouse, 939 Poplar St-(1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated black debris around and in bar soda nozzles.

Vigo County Jail, 201 Cherry St-(1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Ready to eat foods found without date markings in upright cooler.

Moon Lite Drive, 5056 Lafayette Ave-(1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) No certified food handler.

The Mixing Bowl, 2619 Ft Harrison Rd-(1 Critical) Found ground sausage, black beans and rice held past 7 days.

Red Room Cakery, 2619 Ft Harrison Rd -(1 Critical) Found sanitizer bucket in hand wash sink.

Expressway Mart, 2455 Lafayette Ave-(1 Critical) Found ice machine in backroom with built up debris.

Wise Pies Pizza and Subs, 9 S 6th St-(1 Critical) Sanitizer not measured in sanitizer bucket.

Imperial Lanes, 400 N 3rd St-(1 Critical) Observed gnats on and around 3 bay sink behind bar.

Terre Haute Skate World, 481 W Honey Creek Dr-(1 Critical) Observed accumulated debris in ice machine.

St Benedict Church Soup Kitchen, 128 S 9th St- (1 Critical) Observed accumulated black debris in ice machine in dry storage room.

Rea Park, 3500 S 7th St-(1 Critical) Found built up debris on soda nozzles and ice chute.

Establishments with non-critical only violations

M.Moggers Brewery, 908 Poplar St-(2 Non-Critical)

Riley American Legion Post 328, 5603 S Lama-(1 Non-Critical)

Pizza King, 2000 Wabash Ave-(1 Non-Critical)

Sati Babi Commissary, 1600 S 6th St-(1 Non-Critical)

Kleptz, 9711 E US Hwy 40-(1 Non-Critical)

Sweet Lou’s Pizzeria, 8567 E Wabash Ave-(1 Non-Critical)

Establishments with No Violations