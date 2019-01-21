Global speaker delivers powerful message at Rose-Hulman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) – A global speaker delivered a powerful message on the campus of Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology today. Derreck Kayongo has overcome many odds.



He went from being a homeless Ugandan Refugee to a successful entrepreneur. Kayongo's global soap project takes recycled, used hotel soap to transform impoverished populations around the world.



His hope is to show others small things can lead to big differences. He says, "that's what I was talking to those kids about. What they're doing in school may eventually mean a lot to all of us globally, if they really have good intentions."



Kayongo says it's also important to focus on self, service, education, leadership.