Clear

#GlitterLikeOaklee helps to bring acts of kindness in memory of four-year-old

The local group is honoring the late Oaklee Carlisle who was killed in an accident in Washington Indiana.

Posted: Jul 24, 2019 6:18 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTHI) - Four-year-old Oaklee Carlisle was killed when she was hit by a car in Washington Indiana. The accident was devastating to her friends and family.

Her family says she was caring and compassionate...especially for her age. For that reason, family friend Suzzanne Fluet began "#GlitterLikeOaklee".

Residents are given small cards. Each card tells Oaklee's story. But each card is also accompanied by a random act of kindness.

LINK | 4-YEAR-OLD GIRL DIES AFTER SHE IS HIT BY A CAR

It began with Fluet buying someone's lunch in line at a local drive-through. The card made it's way back and people began passing along the acts of kindness.

Friends and family encourage those who are interested to follow the facebook page #glitterlikeoaklee. They hope it helps to keep the young girl's positive message alive.

Oaklee's mother Alicia Carlisle says, "Giving everyone a purpose and what better way than a beautiful soul to carry on that. And just do things for others. Because that's exactly how she was."

To contact Glitter Like Oaklee: Click Here

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 80°
Sunny, with mild temperatures ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Buy a Blizzard, help a great cause

Image

Local organization starts planning for the holiday season

Image

3rd grade student creates pillows for cancer patients

Image

City and county workers take part in high voltage safety demonstration

Image

#GlitterLikeOaklee

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

'Make a budget and plan it, so when school does start we're ready..' local mother prepares for list

Image

Catholic Charities set to receive grant to fight hunger

Image

Students wrap up their summer with Camp Invention

Image

Local hospital receives tool to help families of still-born babies

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather