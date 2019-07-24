GlitterLikeOaklee helps to bring acts of kindness in memory of four-year-old

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTHI) - Four-year-old Oaklee Carlisle was killed when she was hit by a car in Washington Indiana. The accident was devastating to her friends and family.

Her family says she was caring and compassionate...especially for her age. For that reason, family friend Suzzanne Fluet began "#GlitterLikeOaklee".

Residents are given small cards. Each card tells Oaklee's story. But each card is also accompanied by a random act of kindness.

It began with Fluet buying someone's lunch in line at a local drive-through. The card made it's way back and people began passing along the acts of kindness.

Friends and family encourage those who are interested to follow the facebook page #glitterlikeoaklee. They hope it helps to keep the young girl's positive message alive.

Oaklee's mother Alicia Carlisle says, "Giving everyone a purpose and what better way than a beautiful soul to carry on that. And just do things for others. Because that's exactly how she was."

To contact Glitter Like Oaklee: Click Here