Glenburn Home officials say cases at the care facility appear to be leveling off

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Glenburn Home in Linton says its COVID-19 cases appear to be leveling off.

The facility is now reporting 20 confirmed coronavirus deaths and one suspected death connected to the virus.

The facility considers 53 residents to be in recovery.

Glenburn officials say they are following state and federal guidelines. Residents are being placed in zones of the facility.

This is determined by their need for care.

"It has leveled off significantly in the last week or so, week and a half. As I said, very fortunate we've got a number of recoveries," CFO Kevin Hanni said. "The nursing homes are kind of in an embryotic state for this thing because of the proximity of the residents and the age and so forth."

The facility says it is continuing to test residents.