Giving the gift of life: Family shares emotional video of Donor Walk

Danny 'Joe' Smith, Jr.'s family shares a touching video of his journey to donate his organs in Donor Walk.

Posted: Jun 7, 2019 6:32 PM
Updated: Jun 7, 2019 6:42 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley family wants you to know how proud they are of a young man who is saving many lives by donating his organs.

Earlier this week, we told you about the tragic accident involving a Terre Haute couple. 

His family is sharing this update to recognize the gift he is giving.

LINK | TERRE HAUTE MAN INVOLVED IN A MOTORCYCLE CRASH WILL NOT SURVIVE AS FAMILY WORKS THROUGH ORGAN DONOR PROCESS

Rachael and Danny 'Joe' Smith, Jr. were involved in the motorcycle crash.

Rachael suffered minor injuries but her husband Joe was critically wounded, and would not recover.

The family shared video with us from Joe's 'Donor Walk.'

It was the first Donor Walk to happen at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

Joe made the journey from his hospital room to the operating room with his family by his side.

Joe donated all of his organs.

LINK | FAMILY INSPIRES OTHERS TO GIVE AFTER ANOTHER TRAGIC LOSS

His family told News 10 they want to honor Joe and encourage others to become organ donors.

This is not the first tragedy to strike this family.

Rachael lost her brother, Garrett Sands, just 14-months ago when he was shot and killed.

Learn more about a GoFundMe set up for Raechel here. 

