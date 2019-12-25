Clear

Giving the gift of a homemade meal

For eight years, a group of community members in Sullivan has hosted a free Christmas dinner.

Posted: Dec 25, 2019 7:06 PM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) -- A group of volunteers in Sullivan is spreading Christmas cheer one meal at a time.

The event means just as much to those giving their time as the ones who receive a meal.

Chris Egge has been spending Christmas day at this event for three years now.

“It’s a special time of year not only to give back, but some people don't have the families to spend time with, or they're neglected, or they're just down on their luck as far as income-wise. So we try to help them out with that,” Egge said.

Volunteers make sure anyone who wants a meal receives one.

They deliver meals all over the county.

"We have a large number of our community that is either working on Christmas day, so we try to take care of them, and we have a large number that is also elderly or shut-ins that can't get out. So we take it to them. The majority of what we do here is actually delivery; we actually take it to them,” Egge said.

Volunteers start cooking for the day at 8 on Christmas morning.

Mary Arnett is one of the volunteers in the kitchen. 

She is spreading joy despite the hardship this day brings her.

“Well I didn't have anything special going on today and uh rather than sit at home and be sorry for myself because my husband passed away 10 years exactly today, and it would be plenty of good reason just to sit home and grieve, but I thought it'd be better to get out,” Arnett said.

This meal is about receiving just as much as it is giving.

"Anytime it's a holiday, whether it's Thanksgiving or Christmas, we just try to make the whole holiday experience for them,” Egge said.

