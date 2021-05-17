Giving old homes new life helps the whole community grow

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The 12 Points area of Terre Haute continues to see improvements. Those new and renovated businesses we've told you about aren't the only changes the area is undergoing. Now, old houses are getting a brand new life.

Jennifer Mullen-Perry is the Co-Founder of Mullen Renovations.

She said she, and her sister, started their company as a way to invest back in the community.

Mullen-Perry is also the Co-Founder of 12 Points Revitalization. 12 Points Revitalization is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing new life back into the 12 Points area.

So when it came to choosing where to kick start the sister's new business, Mullen-Perry told News 10 it was a no-brainer.

She said, "We've been trying to help revitalize the 12-points community for two and a half years now. We started out picking trash, and now here we are buying some real estate and trying to make the houses nicer for the entire community."

Mullen-Perry says originally the sisters bought three different properties to renovate. One of those properties sold, and now their next project is the other two homes.

Mullen-Perry said she just wants to see her community thrive. Mullen-Perry said, "There are so many assets here it's crazy not to invest in this community. I think the sky is the limit for bringing people here and growing the local economy, and bringing people back to Terre Haute because there are so many cool things to do."

Mullen-perry told us her renovation projects would not have been possible without the efforts of many.

She said, "So I'm just thankful for all the angels in the community who have banded together to make all of this stuff happen. Because you can't do it alone, but we have partnered with the doers and the dreamers and we couldn't be more excited."

Mullen-Perry said this will be a long process, but in the end, it will all be worth it.

Mullen-Perry told News 10 improving these old homes will help bring life back to the area.

As the 12 Points area changes, Mullen-Perry believes the houses need to grow with it.

She said many people right now are looking to move back to Terre Haute.

She said she wants to help those people come to our community by creating homes where people will want to raise their families.

Mullen-Perry said, "But I really think if we do this and grow the economy, and make Terre Haute an attractive town those jobs will come. They really will. Then people will stay here and flourish in Terre Haute and enjoy all of the assets that are here already."

Mullen-Perry said she hopes by doing this that many people will come to call Terre Haute home.