National Recovery Month - lending a helping hand

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - National Recovery Month is this September, and local residents and businesses are raising money to help more people in recovery.

On Saturday, Ferm Fresh in Terre Haute helped with this effort.

All-day customers came out and enjoyed the Butterfly Pea Flower and Honey Kombucha.

$1 of proceeds from each kombucha sale is donated to the Wabash Valley Recovery Center. This will help dozens of local residents currently in recovery.

The owner says it means a lot to give back to the local community in this way.

"We've all known somebody that's struggled with addiction, and to help get those people back on their feet...to get them the necessary job training means a lot to us," Ferm Fresh co-owner Ryan Gossett said. "The community will benefit greatly from their services."

There are several more delicious treats to check out at other local businesses in the area, whose proceeds also go towards helping local community members in recovery.

These include Gingersnaps Coffeehouse and Cafe, The Red Room Cakery, and Climbing Cafe.