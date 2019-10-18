Clear

Giving back to foster children one hygiene product at a time

Posted: Oct 18, 2019 9:03 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A local group needs your help! Saturday, Borrowed Hearts Foundation will host a hygiene donation drive for parents in need.

The local non-profit helps foster children and their families solely through donations given by the community. 

There are two locations you can drop-off hygiene products at. Here are the details:

  • Moonlite Drive-In Theater: 5:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.
  • Kroger North: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • All hygiene products are welcome.
  • In major need of diapers and baby wipes
  • A truck will be located on those sites to collect donations.

Borrowed Hearts Vice President, Katrina King, tells us there's a bigger meaning behind these drives.

"Well it just gives them a sense of safety and security so that helps them in their development and their emotional social abilities and health it's just an all-around a good situation when a child has all their needs met," said King.

King tells us the community has always been supportive of the group and is hopeful for a positive turnout this weekend. 

"Almost any time we post a need on our Facebook page or reach out to an organization and say "Hey we have a need for this' it's provided," said King. "Our community is very loving and very giving to the children in the area and that just helps ensure the children success for their future."

