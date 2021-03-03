Give to Blue day taking place

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Indiana State University is hosting their annual Give to Blue day.

Give to Blue is a day that current students, staff, and alumni give back to ISU.

The university says that the donations will go to make a positive impact on current students.

The CEO of the ISU Foundation, Andrea Angel, tells News 10 your donations help the future of students.

"This day is all about our students. It supports scholarships, it supports programs. Anything that they need to help get across that stage and graduated. Today supports our students,” Angel said.

ISU adds they have a goal of 2,700 donors, all in just 24 hours.

If you would like to give back to the university you can do so online.