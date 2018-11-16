Clear
30 percent of local children are living in poverty. Bikes for Tykes fundraiser kicks off Friday morning

On Friday, volunteers will be outside News 10's studio from 7:00 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. collecting monetary donations.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Nearly 30 percent of local children are living in poverty. That's why News 10 is once again teaming up with Chances and Services for Youth (CASY) for the annual Bikes for Tykes fundraiser.

On Friday, volunteers will be outside News 10's studio from 7:00 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. collecting monetary donations.

Your monetary donations help make the problem possible by providing bikes and helmets to local children who may not otherwise receive Christmas presents this year. 

Brandon Halleck, CASY's chief operating officer, says they're on track to break last year's record of a little more than 400 kids.

$75 will be buy a helmet and a bike for a kid. Any monetary donation amount helps. 

