Clear

Girls can join the Boy Scouts now -- but not everyone is happy about it

It's official: Girls can now join the Boy Scouts.

Posted: Feb. 1, 2019 11:09 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- It's official: Girls can now join the Boy Scouts.

You read that right. As of Friday, the organization's older youth program, "Boy Scouts," will be called "Scouts BSA" -- a change meant to welcome both boys and girls between the ages of 11 and 17.

It also means young women can realize their dreams of becoming Eagle Scouts, the organization's coveted highest rank, which can offer lifelong academic and professional benefits. The first class of female Eagle Scouts will be recognized in 2020, according to Boy Scouts of America.

The program for younger kids, Cub Scouts, has been welcoming girls since last year, and more than 77,000 girls have joined. Its name will stay the same, as will the name of the 108-year-old parent organization, Boy Scouts of America.

"I could not be more excited for what this means for the next generation of leaders in our nation," Chief Scout Executive Michael B. Surbaugh said in a statement Friday.

"Through Scouts BSA, more young people than ever before -- young women and men -- will get to experience the benefits of camaraderie, confidence, resilience, trustworthiness, courage and kindness through a time-tested program that has been proven to build character and leadership."

'I wanted to become a scout myself'
Boy Scouts of America (BSA) first announced it was going to include girls in 2017.

It was welcome news for many girls, like 10-year-old Kaylee Russell, who told CNN affiliate WJXT she's been tagging along and participating in her older brother's Boy Scouts events for a long time.

"My brother was always a Boy Scout and in Cub Scouts," she said. "And they would always include me and I would do things like archery, swimming, shooting rifles. So much. And that encouraged me that I wanted to become a scout myself."

Kaylee's mom, Stacey Russell, is also glad her daughter is going to be able to participate, WJXT reported.

"She liked camping, she liked the hiking, the outdoors stuff. And this gives her a chance to actually earn the merit badges for the stuff that she's already been doing with him anyway," she said. Russell also likes the "leadership skills" that her son has developed, and is happy her daughter will have the same opportunity.

Not everyone welcomes the change
Welcoming girls into the Boy Scouts has not come without controversy.

There was mixed reaction on social media at the time of the initial announcement, with some suggesting the change was "PC," or "politically correct."

Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) issued a statement that didn't name BSA, but said that the "benefit of the single-gender environment has been well-documented by educators, scholars, other girl- and youth-serving organizations, and Girl Scouts and their families."

BuzzFeed News previously obtained a letter reportedly from GSUSA President Kathy Hopinkah Hannan, who accused BSA of welcoming girls to help their diminished enrollment numbers.

And late last year, GSUSA actually sued BSA over the change from "Boy Scouts" to "Scouts BSA" in a trademark infringement lawsuit.

In an updated statement on Friday, GSUSA said BSA's decision "does not change the position of Girl Scouts of the USA or our mission to serve girls, and girls only, and to foster their amazing leadership potential. We remain steadfast in our knowledge that Girl Scouts is the world's single best leadership development program for girls."

The organization later added that a judge last week ruled that the lawsuit is moving forward with all of the claims GSUSA made, after the BSA filed a motion to dismiss two of the claims.

"Beyond our view that the decision was entirely correct, Girl Scouts has no further comment on pending litigation," GSUSA said in a statement.

Asked about the lawsuit, BSA said, "We look forward to resolving the matter so both of our organizations can do what we do best -- serve communities through character-building programs for youth."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 20°
Rockville
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Overnight Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Let the warm-up begin

Image

Benefit set to help Wabash Valley family

Image

A Cold Night in Clinton

Image

Will Center asking for donations to help build ramps

Image

Residents at local nursing home play some flag football

Image

The cold weather and the flu

Image

Susie's pets predict the big game winner

Image

Now...a warmup. But here comes fog

Image

Latest on Loogootee Puppy Mill

Image

High Tea for the Heart

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Northern Indiana county to build lanes just for Amish buggies