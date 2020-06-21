Girl rescued from water after disappearing

MANSFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) – A girl is in critical condition after disappearing in the water near the Mansfield Covered Bridge.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the young swimmer disappeared around 1:30 Sunday afternoon after witnesses say they saw her struggling in Big Raccoon Creek.

First responders, including Indiana Conservation Officers, recovered the girl. She was transported to St. Vincent Clay Hospital in critical condition.

Foul play is not suspected but an investigation is ongoing.