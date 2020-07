WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Girl Scouts of Central Indiana is donating some Girl Scout Cookies to teachers.

It's all part of the #GSLoveTeachers campaign.

The organization will donate a package of cookies to every single staff member at all central Indiana schools - across 45 counties.

Principals can sign-up online with how many packages they will need.

Schools will receive the cookies in early to mid-August.

Learn more about the program here.