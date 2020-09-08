Girl Scouts on the search for new members and volunteers

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Girl Scouts organization is calling on you to join the organization.

They are in need of girls and adult volunteers.

They are offering both in-person and virtual activities for members. Any girl from Kindergarten to 12th grade can join the Girl Scouts.

Adults over the age of 18 can volunteer.

"Given that various after school activities, everything is kind of in flux right now. Whether sports or clubs, nobody knows exactly what's happening. But Girl Scouts is still here," Communications Director Katie Dawson said.

