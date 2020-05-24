Girl Scouts offer Lead Your Own Adventure

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Unfortunately, for Girl Scouts summer camps have been canceled, but organization leaders have a new plan to get girls exploring.

Starting next month, the Girl Scouts of Central Indiana will open all camp properties to Girl Scouts and their families.

They're calling it "Lead Your Own Adventure."

Families can explore the park for a day, however they choose.

If families want a little more structure and guidance, they can buy an adventure activity kit.

Later this summer, this opportunity will be expanded to troops and families will also get an overnight option.

Girl Scout leaders said they survey families and the responses show this change could be popular.

"The message we got back is 'oh my gosh, I can't wait to see where my daughter slept' or 'I can't wait to do what she talks about,' so I think it's actually going to be another nice layer for families to know what a Girl Scout experiences at Girl Scout Camp," said Danielle Shockey.

You do have to register to visit a Girl Scouts campground.

The number of people inside will be limited.