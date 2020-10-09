Girl Scouts of Central Indiana launches new business model

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Girl Scouts of Central Indiana is launching a new service model.

CEO Danielle Shockey says this is a new community-centric model to serve their members more conveniently.

The organization will save around $312,000 annually with the new model.

Shockey says this will be reinvested back into Girl Scouts programming and camps.

She adds this move just made sense to better service their members.

"This new model takes really a two-pronged approach at getting our staff, but more than our staff, our resources, to more girls and more families way closer to them," Shockey told us.

She says the current Girl Scouts office in Terre Haute will remain, but field staff will also be working out of the Launch Terre Haute location.