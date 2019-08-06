Girl Scouts of Central Indiana hosts Women's Equality Day event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Girl Scouts of Central Indiana celebrated women's right to vote on Tuesday.

More than 150 community members met at the Sycamore Winery in observance of Women's Equality Day, which is August 26.

This is the organization's 13th year hosting the event.

We talked with the CEO of Girl Scouts of Central Indiana, Danielle Shockey to learn why the organization continues to host the event each year.

"Girl Scouts is part of our DNA from the very beginning and was founded on the ideals that women can make a difference and women can take action, and that is such in enlightenment with what Woman's Equality Day represents and celebrates," Shockey said.

