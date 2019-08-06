TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Girl Scouts of Central Indiana celebrated women's right to vote on Tuesday.
More than 150 community members met at the Sycamore Winery in observance of Women's Equality Day, which is August 26.
This is the organization's 13th year hosting the event.
We talked with the CEO of Girl Scouts of Central Indiana, Danielle Shockey to learn why the organization continues to host the event each year.
"Girl Scouts is part of our DNA from the very beginning and was founded on the ideals that women can make a difference and women can take action, and that is such in enlightenment with what Woman's Equality Day represents and celebrates," Shockey said.
To learn more about the Girl Scouts of Central Indiana, click here.
Related Content
- Girl Scouts of Central Indiana hosts Women's Equality Day event
- Clabber Girl hosts Valentine's Day event
- ISU hosts Earth Day events
- Equal pay and sexual harrassment top International Women's Day issues
- Girl Scouts team up for a weekend pet adoption event
- Launch Terre Haute hosts women-centric event
- Girl Scout, 11, killed by falling tree at Indiana camp
- Night of Scouting event honors local businessman
- Local teen leaves Girl Scouts, joins Boy Scouts
- Girl Scouts sue Boy Scouts over program’s name change