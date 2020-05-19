Clear

Girl Scouts of Central Indiana cancels all summer camps

The Girl Scouts of Central Indiana announced they are canceling all camps this summer. That includes day and resident camps.

Posted: May 19, 2020 6:40 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Changes are in store for an annual Girl Scouts event. That's all because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To make up for this, the organization is offering outdoor opportunities.

It's called Lead your Own Adventure. They begin on June 12th.

Officials say if things go well for this program, they'll try to add more opportunities in the future.

