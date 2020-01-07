Girl Scout cookies set to go on sale - with a new flavor

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Wednesday, Central Indiana Girl Scouts start selling cookies. They will be taking orders and selling at retail locations.
New this year are the 'Lemon-Ups.'
They are crispy lemon cookies with inspirational messages.
You'll also be able to pick up some of your other favorites like Thin Mints, Do-Si-Dos, and Tag Alongs.
A box of cookies will cost you $5. The money goes back into area Girl Scout troops to help pay for activities and trips.
Girl Scouts will start delivering cookies on January 22.
