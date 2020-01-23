Girl Scout cookies have arrived in the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Girl Scouts of America is dedicated to making sure young girls are prepared for the future.

An annual campaign plays a major part in that goal.

News 10 caught up with Girl Scout troop leaders at Walmart on Terre Haute's east side.

They were getting ready for their annual cookie sale.

A truck delivered more than 70,000 boxes of your favorite girl scout cookies.

Leaders say the campaign teaches important life lessons.

This year's new cookie flavor is the Lemon Up.