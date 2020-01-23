TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Girl Scouts of America is dedicated to making sure young girls are prepared for the future.
An annual campaign plays a major part in that goal.
News 10 caught up with Girl Scout troop leaders at Walmart on Terre Haute's east side.
They were getting ready for their annual cookie sale.
A truck delivered more than 70,000 boxes of your favorite girl scout cookies.
Leaders say the campaign teaches important life lessons.
This year's new cookie flavor is the Lemon Up.
Related Content
- Girl Scout cookies have arrived in the Wabash Valley
- Girl Scout Cookie season is here!
- Girl Scout Cookies are on the way
- It's that time of year: Girl Scout cookies!
- Girl Scouts use new app, technology to sell cookies
- As girls arrive, Boy Scouts change name of flagship program
- A man bought $540 in cookies so these Girl Scouts could escape the cold
- Girl Scout cookies set to go on sale - with a new flavor
- Wabash Valley kids explore the Wabash River
- Event creeps into Wabash Valley
Scroll for more content...