Girl Scout Cookies have arrived, here's how you can pick some up

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Girl Scout Cookies are in. On Thursday night, one of the local troops in Terre Haute had the chance to pick up one of their loads.

They got in more than 6,000 boxes of cookies. We caught up with one of the scouts who has already sold 100 boxes.

"I like learning about businesses and learning how to serve people," Gracelyn Harmon said.

You can still have the chance to get your hands on some cookies. They will be around through mid-March. They are $5 a box.

You can find troops selling cookies outside of several area businesses or order them online using the Cookie Finder app. Learn more about the app here.