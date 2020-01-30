TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Girl Scout Cookies are in. On Thursday night, one of the local troops in Terre Haute had the chance to pick up one of their loads.
They got in more than 6,000 boxes of cookies. We caught up with one of the scouts who has already sold 100 boxes.
"I like learning about businesses and learning how to serve people," Gracelyn Harmon said.
You can still have the chance to get your hands on some cookies. They will be around through mid-March. They are $5 a box.
You can find troops selling cookies outside of several area businesses or order them online using the Cookie Finder app. Learn more about the app here.
Related Content
- Girl Scout cookies have arrived in the Wabash Valley
- Girl Scout Cookies have arrived, here's how you can pick some up
- Girl Scout Cookie season is here!
- Girl Scout Cookies are on the way
- It's that time of year: Girl Scout cookies!
- Girl Scouts use new app, technology to sell cookies
- As girls arrive, Boy Scouts change name of flagship program
- A man bought $540 in cookies so these Girl Scouts could escape the cold
- Girl Scout cookies set to go on sale - with a new flavor
- Local teen leaves Girl Scouts, joins Boy Scouts