Girl Scout Cookies are on the way

The Girl Scouts of the Wabash Valley are selling cookies once again!

Posted: Jan. 16, 2019 10:49 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - It is a special time of year for Girl Scout Troops.

The Girl Scouts of the Wabash Valley are selling cookies once again!

The money they raise now will go toward multiple projects.

This includes future events, activities, and community service opportunities.

Organizers told us selling the cookies is one of the many things that prepare them for things to come in their lives.

From now, until the end of January...they are taking initial orders.

Those orders will be ready around the beginning of February.

