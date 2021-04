SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Sullivan County have arrested a suspect wanted in connection to a stabbing.

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, 29-year-9od Travis Flowers, of Patoka, Indiana was wanted for a stabbing that happened in Gibson County.

Police found Flowers hiding in a Hymera home.

After surrounding the home in Hymera, Flowers was arrested without any further incident. He was transferred to Gibson County.