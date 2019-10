TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - The Copper Bar in downtown Terre Haute will re-open.

News 10 spoke with business owner Greg Gibson on Tuesday. He told us it was always his intention to re-open the bar. It closed in Feburary for renovations.

Crews worked to update heating and cooling systems, as well as adding a new roof and doing some exterior work.

At this time, there is no set date for reopening. But Gibson says it will co-exist with the convention center.