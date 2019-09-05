Gibault receives Dollar General grant for literacy

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Gibault in Terre Haute is getting money to help students learn.
On Thursday, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded the program $3,000.
The money can be used for books, technology, or other resources to improve literacy.
Doller General hopes to help students learn to read, prepare for tests, and learn English.
Gibault serves children and teens with certain needs.
That includes those with behavioral, emotional, and substance abuse issues.
