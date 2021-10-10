Gibault Children's Services celebrates 100th anniversary

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WHTI) - One local organization is celebrating a major milestone!

Gibault Children's Services celebrated their 100 year anniversary Saturday!

This organization helps provide at-risk youth with mental health services and treatment programs.

Community members and local and state leaders were ready to honor this special milestone, and support local children.

The Centennial Celebration welcomed a variety of guest speakers, as well as a visual representation depicting every decade of campus history.

This is all in an effort to thank Gibault for their many years of service to the community -- especially our children.

"It's incredibly important to us because we spend a tremendous amount of time in the child welfare arena working on state and federal mandates, and making sure that we are able to stay in existence to assist kids," Chief Executive Officer Michele Madly said.

Since 1921 Gibault has served almost 11,000 children!