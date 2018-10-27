Ghouls Night Out raises money for mental health services

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local group is using food to encourage people to give.
Old National Bank partnered with FSA Counseling Center for the 4th Annual Culinary Queens event.
Saturday night’s party was called Ghouls Night Out. More than 90 local women featured their tasty creations.
The money raised goes to help people with mental health needs in the Wabash Valley.
This event has raised more than $200,000 in the last three years.
