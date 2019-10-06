Getting to know your local heroes

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) -- First responders in one local community spent the day getting to know those they help protect.

The Posey Fire Department held an open house community day.

It's a chance for the community to get out and meet the firefighters, ask questions and see what they're all about.

There was food, drinks, and games for everyone to enjoy.

Firefighters said they hope this allows them to build strong relationships with the community.

"I think it's very important we draw that connection. We bridge that gap, and the kids can see hey we're not bad guys. We're there to help you," Cody Barnard, the fire chief said.

This was the first time the department has held an event like this.