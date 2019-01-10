Getting roads ready for winter weather

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Highway Department is hard at work preparing area roads for this weekend's snowfall.

"Today we are putting down brine on the secondary roads and tomorrow we will be putting down brine on the primary roads. After that when the storm comes in we typically mix salt and sand" Dan Bennett with the Vigo County Highway Department says.

Right now they say they are using brine, a salt and water mix, to prep the roads for possibly four inches of snow Friday night into Saturday.

Officials say they will be out working to clear the roads as soon as the storm moves in.

"When it first starts snowing. We'll get out and drive around and then as it starts to accumulate we'll call the office crew in and drivers" Bennett says.

After that, it's all hands on deck. Officials say to give plows plenty of room and slow down during winter weather.

"These are massive trucks and as they are pushing snow they are kind of wobbling around and just give them as much leeway as you can and the first chance you get to pass them get around them or maybe take a different route," Bennett says.

Vigo County highway officials tell News 10 it will take some time after the snow falls to completely clear the roads so give yourself some extra time if you have to do any traveling. Remember to check the Storm Team 10 Weather App for the latest winter weather information.