Getting ready to start on a yard project? Call or click before you dig - here's why

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You may be looking to do some home improvement projects while it's nice outside.

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission wants to remind you to call 811 before you start digging.

Wednesday is national 8-1-1 Day.

IURC tells us this is important to do because there could be a lot underground that you may not be aware is there.

They add this could be a problem for you and your neighbors if you don't reach out to the utility company first.

"You're really going to know your neighbors if you take out their internet connection while they are trying to watch a game on TV. You know, their kids are trying to watch cartoons, you know whatever it is, they're not going to be happy, even with a little thing like that," Darby Miller, the program manager, said.

Miller adds you can also go online before you dig. You should do this two days before you start digging.