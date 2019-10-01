Clear

Mayoral forum works to educate public ahead of November election

Tuesday night a mayoral forum was held to inform voters before the ballots open in November.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- It was standing room only in the library Tuesday night.  That's because there's a lot at stake come November. Voters will vote on two referendums, city council positions, and the seat of the mayor.

Tuesday, the League of Woman Voters of Vigo County held a mayoral forum. The goal was to educate the public more on each candidate before they cast that ballot.

Only three out of the four candidates were there. Shane Meehan did not participate tonight.

Candidates were asked many questions. Like what does the title of mayor mean to you? How they would bring businesses? And keep people in the city? Just to name a few.

The President of the League of Women voters said they do this kind of stuff to keep their community informed.

"We have so many important issues that we have a big interest in what's going on," Carolynn Callecod, the president said. "It's good to see the large crowd that we had and it's good to see that we have candidates that really care for the community and are out there trying to make a difference"

Wednesday night News 10 and the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce is hosting a debate. It will happen at the Indiana theatre starting at 6:30.

