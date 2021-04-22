"Vaccines don't work like they're supposed to work if you're not sleeping properly," Local doctor talks about the importance of sleep

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) -- According to Stanford Medicine, many people haven't been getting enough sleep since the pandemic started. Many people are experiencing sleep disorders due to stress or because of mental health conditions.

There are more than 11 types of sleep disorders that affect many people.

They include sleep apnea, sleep paralysis, insomnia, snoring, and many more.

Brian Evans is the Co-Founder of Arora Sleep. His business helps people suffering from sleep apnea and snoring.

Evans and his partner Dr. Steve Green developed a device that people can use to help them sleep better. Dr. Green focuses on oral device sleep treatments.

The partners started the sleep clinic because they thought many people, even before the pandemic, were not getting enough sleep.

Evans told News 10 many people suffer from lack of sleep and don't even know it.

He said getting enough rest is vital to our health and can help impact how we feel emotionally.

Evans said sleep can deeply impact our physical health, especially when our bodies are fighting COVID-19.

Evans said, "Vaccines don't work like they're supposed to work if you're not sleeping properly. So it doesn't matter what it is we feel like we're at the apex of this thing and sleep is so important to all of us for recovery."

Evans told us opening up his brand new sleep clinic was no easy task, especially during a pandemic.

Evans and Dr. Green opened their new business up this past fall.

Originally Evans said he wanted to open his practice sooner, but with COVID-19 taking over our world he knew he had to halt opening the doors.

He said, "It was still kind of iffy opening the doors. You know when are people going to be comfortable to come out and open their mouths, and go sit down in a clinic and open their mouth up."

Once Evans and Green finally opened the sleep clinic Evans said they had people lining up.

Evans told News 10 that many people were ready to come out to their clinic because they just wanted to be able to get some quality sleep once again.

When the clinic first opened Evans said they saw a lot of younger people come in.

However, he adds with vaccines rolling out and more places being open, the demographic has now shifted.

He said the clinic is starting to see more elderly patients.

Evans said, "Now we're starting to see a climb because those folks have been vaccinated and now feel comfortable to come out and get back to living."

Evans said he's thrilled to be able to help people get the much-needed rest they deserve.

He said, "It's amazing, you know when somebody is sleeping well they're back in the gym, they're working out more, and they're eating better because they feel like they got some momentum."

Looking ahead Evans told News 10 he hopes to partner with many local dentists in the area. He said while that might not be anytime soon, he hopes to be able to do so in the coming years.