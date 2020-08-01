Clear

Getting a good deal just became easier

A new store is open in Terre Haute and people lined up Saturday morning to score some deals.

Posted: Aug 1, 2020 6:58 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A new store is open in Terre Haute and people lined up Saturday morning to score some deals.

The store is called Bargain Bins of Terre Haute.

People lined the sidewalk for the grand opening.

The store is located on north 13th street and offers various items.

Everything in the store Saturday was 7 dollars.

With thousands of items in the bins, shoppers could also find hidden prizes.

We spoke with store staff who say they are so grateful for the huge turnout.

"Everybody is so excited just because there are items in there that could have a price tag of $200 or $300 price tag on them and somebody's gonna find them for $7 so that's like absolutely crazy, ya know," said Daniel Eldridge.

Bargain Bins of Terre Haute is open each day except Fridays from 10am to 7pm.

