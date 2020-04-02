Get unemployment questions answered online

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A record 6.6 million people filed for unemployment benefits last week. This comes as businesses lay-off or furlough employees.

This figure was not even seen during the Great Depression or in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis and it's the second record-breaking weekly jobs report in a row.

In Indiana last week, more than 146,200 people filed initial unemployment claims. Before this the highest was 28,000 in January of 2009.

In Illinois, more than 178,000 people filed last week. It's an increase of 64,000 from the previous week.

When it comes to something as serious as filing for unemployment benefits it might be helpful to be able to talk with a real person but that's just not possible right now. WorkOne offices in Indiana are closed and even call centers are experiencing call volumes so high people in both states are being asked to only call on certain days of the week corresponding with their initials.

You have to file for unemployment benefits online. In Indiana, you visit the Department of Workforce Development website. In Illinois, you'll want to visit the Department of Employment Security. Both sites have links to frequently asked questions and detail the filing process. Chances are your question can be answered there.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development is hosting a Facebook live event. It's happening at 10:30 Wednesday morning. Officials will talk about the stimulus package and what it could mean for you.