Get to work, kids _ but Illinois says get a permit first

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 12:45 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Get to work, kids — but get a permit first.

The Illinois Department of Labor is reminding teenagers younger than 16 to obtain a work permit to work legally.

Michael Kleinik is director of the Illinois Department of Labor. He says child labor laws are meant to keep teens safe and ensure that work doesn’t interfere with schooling.

Fourteen- and 15-year-olds seeking employment must obtain a letter of intent to hire from a prospective employer. It should describe the type of work and the expected hours.

The teen’s school administrator must review the letter to determine whether a work permit should be issued.

Those under 16 may work three hours per school day and up to 24 hours per week while school is in session.

